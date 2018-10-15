Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Television beauty knows how to carry whatever she wears, be it ethnic or westerns. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was looking adorable in the casual outfit. She even posted her beautiful photo from an event in Nagpur, yesterday.

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her Instagram pictures. The beauty this time chose her official social media handle to post her latest photo. In a navy blue dress with white shoes, the beauty is seen carrying a Gucci sling bag. Well, we all know that the gorgeous lady knows how to carry whatever she wears, be it ethnic or westerns. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was looking adorable in the casual outfit with nude makeup. Her huge fan following was thrilled with her latest post that they started pouring out their love on the comment section of the post that garnered 13k likes within few hours.

Take a look at what Divyanka Tripathi posted on her Instagram:

We all know Divyanka Tripathi is the epitome of beauty and looks stunning in whatever she wears. The beauty yesterday, October 14, posted a beautiful photo of herself in the ethnic outfit. In an embroidered blue Indian wear with red dupatta, the lady looked beautiful in simple makeup and golden coloured dropping earrings. In a series of post, Dahiya posted her photos from an event named The Raas that took place in Nagpur.

Take a look at the stunning photos, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted on Instagram:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More