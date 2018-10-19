Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her ethnic best post, Well, the beauty yesterday wished her fans by posting a stunning photo in red coloured saree. The lady today, October 19 chose to look gorgeous in a pastel coloured Indian outfit. Take a look at her beautiful photo.

The epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to make her huge fan following feel special. The television lady who is popularly known as Ishima from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos. The pastel coloured outfit donned with golden lace, Tripathi chose golden and pearl dropping earrings. The gorgeous Dahiya knows how to look perfect in the subtle makeup. Well, the photo has already garnered 160,831 likes in few hours. Not just that, her fans within minutes started pouring out their love for her photo.

Take a look at the stunning photo she posted on social media.

We all know, Tripathi never misses a chance to treat her fans. The stunning beauty makes sure she surprises her fans with her beautiful photos and videos. Recently, the lady made her fans go crazy by wearing a red coloured frilled saree and wrote, “The forgotten apple.” Seems like the lady is fully in her festive mode and will be surprising her fans with more pictures in future. Bhopal beauty even posted a beautiful photo with her on-screen parents. Seems like the Nair family loves the red colour. She chose to post a Nair family photo to wish her 8.8 million followers a very happy Dussehra.

Take a look at the stunning photos, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared on her official account:

