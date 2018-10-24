Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to treat her fans with her adorable photos and videos. The television beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning selfie. Take a look at the stunning photos of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to treat her fans with her adorable photos and videos. The television beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning selfie. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiyta seems to be on a trip as soon after posting her selfie, the lady posted a beautiful photo of the city of lakes. The stunning lady definitely knows how to make her fans go crazy and her Instagram posts are the proof.

In a pink kurta and white dupatta, gorgeous lady Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya chose a shiny pink lip colour with a subtle makeup. Not just, the lady definitely is proof how beautiful you can look by staying simple. With over 8.9 million followers on social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya garnered over 58,709 likes within hours. Not just that, her beautiful photography of city too garnered over 38k likes on the pictures. Take a look at beautiful photos, Divyanka Tripathi shared on her official account to greet good morning to her fans.

We all know, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the epitome of beauty and knows how to carry whatever she wears. Be it an ethnic outfit or a gorgeous body fitted dress, Mrs Dahiya looked stunning in her latest post. In a black stunning gown, the lady looked gorgeous and mindblowing in her latest avatar. Take a look at the series of photos she shared on social media that will simply melt your heart.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More