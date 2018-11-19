Television beauty queen Divyanka Tripathi is taking the internet all over again with her gorgeous photo and charming smile. The actor who rose to fame from Yeh Hia Mohabbatein is not only known for her remarkable acting skills but also her stunning looks. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post two selfies of her, looking pretty as ever.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television queen is ruling the internet with her charming smile

Television beauty queen Divyanka Tripathi is taking the internet all over again with her gorgeous photo and charming smile. The actor who rose to fame from Yeh Hia Mohabbatein is not only known for her remarkable acting skills but also her stunning looks. Every time she posts a photo of her, the fans go crazy over it. The social media star enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram of about 9million people.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most adored television actors who is continuing to win hearts with her beauty. The down-to-earth attitude of the actor or the graceful way in which she carries herself, everything adds up to her personality. Divyanka Tripathi has yet again melted tons of hearts through her Instagram stills. She took to her official Instagram handle to post two selfies of her, looking pretty as ever. Donning a beautiful pink saree with green designer blouse, Ishita Bhalla Aka Divyanka is swaying fans. The photo seems to be from the sets of her current show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Many of her fans are unaware of the fact that Divyanka started her career from the daily soap named Banu Mai Teri Dulhan which did not give her much fame and later on grabbed the role of Ishita Bhalla in her on-going Ekta Kapoor show. Divyanka Tripathi is also going to treat her fans soon with her new and spicy avatar. We are calling it spicy for a reason as the show is named after delicious dishes – Cold Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

Here are some more astonishing stills from her Instagram gallery:

