Soap opera industry queen Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. The television beauty is popularly known as Dr. Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which has been ruling the TRP charts from past 6 years. The social media star enjoys a massive fan following on photo-sharing platform Instagram of 9.2 million followers. She continues to win the hearts of her millions of fans with her beauty and her amazing acting skills.

Talking about Divyanka’s latest picture on Instagram, the diva is dressed in a simple full sleeves white shirt and has paired it with a colorful scarf. She has complemented her casual attire with nude lipstick and kohled eyes. In the picture, it seems as if she is still on the plane as she poses for the camera. Her captions reads as landed in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to give a vote. Her picture in a span of 3 hours has garnered 119k likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her beauty from her millions of fans.

On the professional front, Divyanaka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in her very first AltBalaji web series Coldd Lassi our Chicken Masala. Check out her pictures from the upcoming show here:

