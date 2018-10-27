Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks beautiful in her latest photos. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful Karva Chauth morning photo.

Our gorgeous lady Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is having a beautiful Karva Chauth morning. You must be thinking how do we know that? Well, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her fresh and happening photo on October 27. In a pink t-shirt and black track pants, Tripathi as always looked beautiful without make-up. We all know that her natural beauty is the reason why she is loved and praised in such a massive amount. In a full Saturday mood on, seems like Mrs Dahiya was enjoying her me time on social media by playing with Instagram filters before posting photos and videos.

Take a look at the adorable photos of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the epitome of beauty and we don’t need a reason to say it. The stunning lady known as the expression queen with a beautiful smile, Divyanka is never missing a chance to surprise her fans with her gorgeous photos and adorable videos. Her 8.9 million fans are often treated with beautiful posts and the latest one to add to the list was her ethnic best photos from an event titled The Raas.

The famous household name Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya got hitched to her co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 in the presence of family and close friend. The star-couple of small screens have been giving us some major couple goals by posting their lovable PDA. We are excited to see what Tripathi will be wearing on Karva Chauth, this year. Although Vivek Dahiya is busy shooting for Qayamat Ki Raat and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is busy with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we are eagerly waiting for their Karva Chauth photos and videos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More