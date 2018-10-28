Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share her Karva Chauth photo with her huge fan following. Not just that, even Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya shared his beautiful photo with wifey Divyanka Tripathi. The actor posted the picture last night with a sweet message.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never skips a chance to treat her fans with her stunning photos and videos. From posting a beautiful photo in ethnic attire to gorgeous gowns, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the best-known celebrities of the small screen on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohbbatein actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her elegant and graceful photo. With beautiful red and golden bangles, Divyanka chose to share a selfie with her fans. Well, seems like the lady had a funfilled and happening Karva Chauth with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Not just that, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s husband Vivek Dahiya too took to his official Instagram handle to share a lovable post. Qayamat Ki Raat actor in her post wrote that he had a very special date yesterday, October 27. He further added, “Underneath the sky full of stars and our chief guest, the Moon who took his sweet time to arrive but then it was worth the wait.” Claiming Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya his moon, Vivek said that he has his moon right beside. In the photo, Divyanka Dahiya is seen practising the Karva Chauth rituals with hubby Vivek. As always, Divyanka was slaying in the red saree and red-golden bangles. Not just that, Tripathi also chose to adorn her bun with flowers. Well, now we know the reason why Vivek Dahiya thinks he has his moon besides him.

Take a look at the Karva Chauth special photos of Vivek and Divyanka:

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Vivek Dahiya’s lovable post with wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya garnered 130,497 likes within few hours. Not just that, Divyanka Tripathi’s selfie too garnered 166,130 likes on social media.

