Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks. The stunning lady who is known for amazing onscreen performances and beautiful features is all set to make her web debut. The gorgeous actress have been teasing her huge fan following on social media with photos and videos. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor who is seen essaying the role of Ishima recently took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable video in which is she asking her fans to guess what is brewing up.

In a red saree, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked gorgeous with subtle makeup and sultry red lipstick. Mrs Dahiya even wished her onscreen daughter Aditi Bhatia on her birthday with a special and emotional message. Well, the lady even revealed some exclusive details about the upcoming web series. Producer Ekta Kapoor’s web series Chef which is a mature love saga that will have emotional as well as a comic element in it. With over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s whats cooking video garnered over 91,097 likes. The details about the web series will be released in 3 parts. The makers will be unveiling one of the parts today at 5:00 pm in the evening.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer Ekta Kapoor took to her official Twitter handle to confirm that Chef is a love story between two chefs. The lady in post wrote that the love stories end in a kitchen but this one started in the kitchen. Well, Chef will witness Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s debut in the digital media. The series is written by popular author Jaya Misra. According to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post, the makers of the show will reveal some of the exclusive details of the show.

