Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to be seen in a sizzling avatar in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the audience can't wait to see the diva onscreen in the new look. The TV actress has shared a photo on her official Instagram handle where she looks

Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known to be super active on the social media platform. The actress, who is seen as the simple and traditional Ishita Iyer in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress, who earlier was known to be a little plumpy by looks has worked hard to shed some kilos for which she has got this beautiful figure now. The actress has been entertaining the audience with not only her onscreen performances but also through her Instagram posts since she made her debut on it.

According to the actress’ official Instagram handle, it can be seen that Divyanka has today shared a post where she is seen sporting a school girl look. The actress captioned her post, “School girl- You can’t just look like one. You need to feel like one!” Divyanka is known to be one of the hottest Television actresses today and we can’t miss out her workout videos on Instagram. Check out the latest Instagram photo of the diva here.

Moreover, the actress will be seen in a new avatar on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As per reports, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia has recently posted a photo of hot Divyanka where she is seen sporting a red dress with curled hair and looks undeniably sexy and beautiful.

