Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beautymDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her no post day photo. The stunning lady in her blue gym outfit, as always looks beautiful in the picture. With over 9.2 million followers on social media, Dahiya garnered over 87k likes within hours.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is gorgeous, she is graceful, she is none other than television diva, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The perfect example of the epitome of beauty, Dahiya is the internet sensation and we don’t need to prove that. The beauty of telly world never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks in pictures and mesmerising expressions in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Well, as we all know that she is quite active on social media and she uses the photo-sharing app frequently to let her fans know about her personal and professional life.

The gorgeous diva who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji show Chef, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning no pose photo. In a blue gym ready outfit with wireless headphones on, Duvyanka’s straight face expression with a cute ponytail is simply complimenting her look. With over 9.2 million followers social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post has so far garnered over 87k likes in an hour. If you missed to see her latest gym look, take a sneak peek to her Insta post that uploaded today i.e. December 4:

