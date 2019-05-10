Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Yeh Hai Mohabbetin star Divyanka Tripathi is among the most popular television stars, she recently shared a photo of hers on her official Instagram handle dressed in a black lace jumpsuit. The post has crossed 162k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Yeh Hai Mohabbetin star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popularly known by her stage name Dr. Ishita Bhalla has taken the internet by storm with her latest photos. Dressed in a black lace jumpsuit, she has complemented her look with kohled eyes, wavy hair, shimmery eye shadow, and black high heels. The post has crossed 162k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her athletic and curvaceous body.

The avid social media user keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities. Getting back to her show Yeh Hai Mohabbeti, the show has been ruling the TRP charts since the past 6 years and has made her a social media sensation with more than 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

She started her acting career back in 2004 with Zee Teen Queen and India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj but didn’t bag breakthrough till Viraasat and Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in The Voice 3 where she was hosting opposite Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, and Adnan Sami.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also worked in Alt Balaji web series Coldd Lassi Our Chicken Masala, she hs also worked in movies such as Lala Hardaul and A divorce To remember. Divyanka has worked in more than 25 serials such as- Kasamh Se, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Intezar, Mrs. and Mr. Sharma Allahabad Wale, Ramayan, Teri Meri Love Stories, Savdhaan India, Teri Sherer Mein, Nach Baliye 7, Kundali Bhagya, and many other such serials.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App