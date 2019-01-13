Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photos: Television beauty recently took to her official photo-sharing app to let her fans know how dedicated towards her work she is. Well, the picture shared was a throwback from her beautiful Switzerland vacations with her love, Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photos: The perfect example of being the epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her beautiful selfies and adorable videos. The stunning diva definitely knows how to keep her audience updated about personal as well as professional life. Being beautiful and gorgeous, she looks stunning in whatever outfit she goes for. Be it an Indian attire or simply a gown, Tripathi knows how to carry and slay like a diva.

Not just the Telly world is fond of her beauty but the huge fan following across the world knows who Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is. Just like television drama, she is popular on the Internet who has over 9.6 million followers on Instagram. Mrs Dahiya recently took to her official photo-sharing app to let her fans know how dedicated towards her work she is. Well, the picture shared was a throwback from her beautiful Switzerland vacations with her love, Vivek Dahiya. In the post, Tripathi wrote that she is having a happy Sunday at the work.

We all know her million dollar smile and simplicity is what makes her fans love her more. The post that was just uploaded a few hours ago and so far garnered over 61.2k likes. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the picture that will make your day happening too.

On the work front, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla is all set to entertain her huge fan following by making a digital debut with Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

