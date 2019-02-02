Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy video: The gorgeous television diva, once again set the Internet on fire by announcing her very first show as a host. Well, the stunning lady is all set to make us all go gaga with her latest show, Th Voice which has A.R. Rahman, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Adnan Sami Ali Fazal on the judge panel, will go air on February 3.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy video: There is no doubt that Divyanka Tripathui Dahiya is the epitome of beauty. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after her amazing performance in Star Plus’s famous ongoing show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla. The beauty who won millions of hearts with her unmissabl smile, recently took the Internet by storm after announcing the much-awaited news of her participating in AR Rahman’s The Voice. Well, no! She is not going to sing for us but infact she is going to host the show for the first time.

Excited and in all smiles, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya can’t keep calm as she is all set to make her fans fall in love with her more by being a part of a India’s one of the most famous singing show, The Voice. With A.R. Rahman, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Adnan Sami Ali Fazal on the judge panel, Tripathi will be making her anchoring debut with The Voice India, season 3. Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share yet another glimpse of the show that will go on air from Sunday i.e. February 3. If you missed watching Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the video that has crossed 158k likes on social media:

Not just that, Divyanka this year will also make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji show titled Cold Laddi Chicken Masala. She will be seen sharing screens with Rajiv Khandelwal. The duo who will essay the role of Chef will be romancing each other.

