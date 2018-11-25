Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares her Mohabbatein moments with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team. The beautiful lady who is quite active on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to post beautiful pictures with reel life daughter Ruhi aka Aditi Dhawan.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: What a beautiful mother-daughter duo! Well, we all know our beautiful Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a perfect example of a young mother. The way she tackles with situations related to her husband, parents or children, is simply amazing. The lady makes sure her fans are not left disappointed when it comes to the episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that airs on Star Plus from Monday to Friday. The gorgeous lady not only in reel life but in real life is as fun-filled as she in the show.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share adorable mohabbatein moments with her fans. From hugging her cute on-screen daughter Ruhi to reading her script, the series of photos shared by Tripathi is simply beautiful. We are sure the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team simply enjoys shooting together on the sets as the pictures shared by her are the proof. In a purple saree with golden dropping earrings, Divyanka as always slayed her mother look like a dive. while Ruhi aka Aditi Bhatia looks like an adorable child who is enjoying the warm hug of her mother.

Take a look at the series of photos that were clicked by Partha Mitra:

With over 9.1 million followers on social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s recent post has made all the fans curious about the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The pictures shared by Mrs Dahiya has so far garnered 95.2k likes in just few hours.

