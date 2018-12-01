Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty who is popularly known as Ishima from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her official Instagram handle to share adorable photos with her grandmother. Tripathi looks stunning as she poses with her grandma who puts up in Bhopal. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is popularly known as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla from the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has a weekend surprise for her fans. The beauty who never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with a mesmerising smile and cuteness, took to her official Instagram handle to share adorable pictures with her gandmother and family members.

In the pictures, Mrs Dahiya is seen greeting her grandmother with a bouquet of roses and obviously lovable hugs. In a plain white kurta with blue jeans and half tied hair, Divyanka Tripathi simply looks beautiful as she poses for a picture with her parents, grandmother and cousins. With over 9.2 million followers on social media, Tripathi chose to post the happy moment picture in the form collage, which garnered 174,015 likes within hours. With beautiful family photos, Tripathi even wrote a sweet message for her grandmother.

Take a look at her recent Instagram post which will simply make you hug your grandparents:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not only the queen of telly world but is also one of the most lovable member of her family and we don’t need to prove that. The lady who knows how to handle controversies is also a good citizen of her nation. Despite being busy with the shooting of her ongoing show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the upcoming show Chef: Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, the gorgeous diva went to Bhopal in order to cast her vote for Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More