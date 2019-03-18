Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram photo: The Voice (India) host, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her Monday motivation photo with Armaan Malik. Twinning in white, Divyanka Tripathi in her latest Instagram post is seen in all smiles as she posed for a picture with Bol Do Na Zara singer.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram photo: She is graceful, she is gorgeous, she has a million dollar smile, she is none other than Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is popularly known as the epitome of beauty. The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in Star Plus’s ongoing show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein is also hosting AR Rahman, Armaan Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Adnan Sami starrer The Voice (India).

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved and praised actors in Indian telly world, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. With over 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share a beautiful photo with the judge of the reality singing show, The Voice. Twinning in none other than Armaan Malik, Divyanka Tripathi captioned the post by calling the alluring image as Monday motivation.

Well, to see Divyanka Tripathi looking hot in a white and silver coloured gown with dropping earrings and red lip colour is definitely a perfect treat as well as motivation for her fanbase on the Internet who wait for the lady to post sexy photos and adorable videos. Take a look at the photo which garnered over 70,137 likes within minutes of its upload:

Talking about her other upcoming project, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen making her digital debut in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala that will air on Alt Balaji. The web series based on the love life of two chefs, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rajiv Khandelwal, is likely to go on air by the end of this year.

Apart from that, there are news of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s ongoing show, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein going off air after Nakuul Mehta’s Ishqbaaz goes off air. Currently, the famous Star Plus show is not able to garner the position in the top five list of TRP due to new shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Nazar doing well on the channel.

