Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and loved television actors. With the massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, she manages to steal all the limelight. The hot and happening photo of this glam doll always creates a buzz on the internet, leaving everyone breathless.

Other than her superb acting skills, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also loved for her simplicity and elegance. The gorgeous stills of her on Instagram hogs headlines every now and then. Although the actor was stuck with a household image for a long period of time, her on-point social media game has proved that she is one style icon!

The desi avatars of Divyanka Tripathi are quite loved and followed but the way she carries all the western attires has left everyone awestruck. This year was whole-heartedly hers. From revealing her new look from the upcoming web series coldd lassi and chicken masala to giving everyone fashion goals, Divyanka Tripathi stole million of hearts and ruled the whole year.

Although every photo of her received equal attention from fans, these 20 astonishing stills of her will make you fall in love with her all over again!

