Divyanka Tripathi hot photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was recently in Switzerland to celebrate Christmas and New Year with hubby Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another Swiss vacay picture.

Divyanka Tripathi hot photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was recently in Switzerland to celebrate Christmas and New Year with hubby Vivek Dahiya. From posting her airport look to the adorable pictures of her playing with snow, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya simply slayed each and every attire like a diva. With all smiles and perfect make-up, every picture of Divyanka in Switzerland was beautiful. Giving us travelling goals, both the telly stars who are currently seen essaying the main protagonist roles in their respective shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat, made sure their fans are well aware of what exactly they are doing.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen playing with the snow in a blue coloured jacket with snow boots. Not just that! Divyanka even gave a perfect flying kiss to her fans as she posed for a picture that was posted today i.e. January 5. Just like any other picture, Divyanka in the latest post that talks about God’s secret plan to wash Earth with snow, has garnered over 195k likes within hours of its upload. If you missed her stunning Switzerland photos, take a look at them here:

Don’t miss the perfect couple goals picture of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

