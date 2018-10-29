Television sensation who is popularly known as Dr Ishita Bhalla is currently ruling the Indian soap opera industry like no other. Dressed in a beautiful red saree and an off-shoulder blouse with red and golden bangles, she is looking gorgeous as ever. Divyanka kept her makeup to minimal with pretty kohled eyes and dark red lipstick. With a simple bun hairdo, she also added gajra to her look and gave it an Indian touch.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never skips a chance to treat her fans with her glamorous photos and videos. The Yeh Hai Mohbbatein actor who is popularly known as Dr Ishita Bhalla is currently ruling the Indian soap opera industry like no other. She recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos dressed in a beautiful plain red saree and an off-shoulder red blouse with red and golden bangles. Divyanka kept her makeup to minimal with pretty kohled eyes and dark red lipstick. Her hairdo is simple yet elegant she has complemented her look with a tied bun and gajra. Seems like divyanka had an amazing Karva Chauth with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

The diva has managed to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her ethnic avatar. Being an avid social media user with 8.8 million followers, she keeps on uploading photos of her every now and then to keep her fans updated about her day to day life. Mrs Dahiya’s picture has garnered 175,572 likes in a span of just three hours and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments and appreciations on her beauty.

Take a look at some of the exquisite and alluring pictures of the television sensation here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More