Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya videos: Duo took to their official Instagram handle to share the adorable Christmas post with their fans. Divyanka in her cute Santa avatar wished her 9.4 million fans with a picture on the other hand, Vivek Dahiya chose to post an adorable Instagram boomerang for his 1.5 million followers.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya videos: One of the much-loved star couple of Telly world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya never miss an opportunity of giving us couple goals with their aww-struck videos and uber-hot photos. The adorable couple who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are always up with something new and mesmerising for their fans. From Divyanka’s birthday photos to Karva Chaut videos, Vivek Dahiya’s love for his better half is simply beautiful. We all know how active both the stars are on Internet, they are never miss a chance of updating their fans about personal and professional life.

As the entire country is busy celebrating Christmas day, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with hubby too chose to have a gala time with each other. The star couple took to their official Instagram handle handles to share the photos and videos in order to wish Merry Christmas to their followers. Divyanka Tripathi treated her 9.4 million fans with a cute photo while, Vivek chose to post a video for his 1.5 million fans. Duo look cute as they pose for a picture in their casual avatar with Santa cap on. Well, we know how much Dahiya’s fans love her by looking at the number of likes she garnered within an hour of upload. Her huge fan following gave a perfect thumbs up to the star couple by liking their post which has garnered over 110k likes. Not just that, Tripathi’s fan couldn’t keep calm and went on wishing her in the section which is jam packed with love and praises.

Take a look at the adorable boomerang shared by Vivek Dahiya which has garnered over 35.1k likes on Instagram:

