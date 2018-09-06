Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and social media sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has joined the craze around Dele Alli Challenge and aced it like an absolute pro! Nominated by her husband Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka attempted the challenge on her official Instagram account on September 6 and looked absolutely graceful while doing it.

When it comes to ruling over the hearts of millions with her power-packed performances and charming personality, who can do it better than Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. With her heart-warming smile and girl next door persona, the diva has emerged as a social media sensation. Whenever she posts a new photo or video, it goes viral in no time reflecting her star power. On September 6, Divyanka took on the viral Dele Alli challenge given by her husband Vivek Dahiya and aced it like a pro.

Following the hook steps, the ever so beautiful Divyanka was seen twisting her fingers to outline her eyes, thus successfully completing the challenge. Before Divyanka, her husband and former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya had attempted the challenge and further nominated his friends along with Divyanka and Karishma Tanna.

Look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya acing her husband’s challenge like a pro:

Time and again, Divyanka Tripathi manages to make headlines with her gorgeous looks and stunning smile. Known for being quite active on social media, the TV actor never misses a chance to enthral her fans with her new photos that take over social media in no time. Before this, the diva had shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen stealing hearts with her radiant smile in a pink and golden saree while she and her family members perform some rituals at her hometown.

In another photo, Divyanka looks gorgeous as ever in a grey floral outfit as she strikes a pose in front of the mirror. Looking at the effortless charm of Divyanka in the photo, one can gauge why the diva is such a huge social media sensation. Workwise, the TV actor has been ruling the small screens for 5 years as Ishita in her super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

