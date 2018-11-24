Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wishes a happy birthday to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel with a sweet message and unmissable photo. With over 9.1 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Divyanka Tripathi's cute post with Karan Patel has so far garnered 221,888 likes.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the best-known personalities of Indian television. From her alluring looks to that fascinating smiles, Mrs Dahiya is the household name and we all the know the reason. Ishima of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is quite active on social media. From posting adorable pictures with real-life husband to wishing on-screen hubby Karan Patel on Instagram, Divyanka never misses a golden chance to surprise her fans. The stunning lady of television, recently took to her official photo-sharing account to share pictures with her fans.

With over 9.1 million followers on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wished a happy birthday to co-star Karan Patel by posting a cute photo of her with Raman. While everybody was busy posting his alluring pictures, Tripathi chose a unique one from her gallery. Sitting on a bicycle with not so happening expression, seems like Karan Patel was enjoying shooting for a scene. Well, Tripathi as always looks pretty in a red-blue saree, Karan Patel cycling outfit is quite attractive. Take a look at the adorable photo of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein scene.

Television star Karan Patel is a no less familiar face on Instagram. He is as popular as the other handsome hunks of the television industry. The star is often seen uploading his stunning photos with his real-life lady love, Ankita. Take a look at the adorable pictures Karan Patel has so far posted on social media with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

