One of the most adored telly couples, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya give major couple goals to all. The duo hitched years back and now they are leading a happy married life.

One of the most promising leading ladies of our television industry, Divyanka Tripathi never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her hot and happening photo updates. The diva owns a stunning Instagram profile and keeps on adding charms to it. Be it some romantic clicks with hubby Vivek Dahiya or her own stylish photoshoots, it all manages to steal the limelight. Other than her superb acting in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she often hogs headlines for the drop-dead gorgeous selfies on her social media which manages to create a buzz on the internet.

One of the most adored telly couples, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya give major couple goals to all. The duo hitched years back and now they are leading a happy married life. Smitten by their sweet lovely posts, the fans shower a huge number of likes on it. This time too, the gorgeous Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to post a photo with her loving husband Vivek Dahiya in which they can be seen posing for a selfie. With this photo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star wished her husband a very happy engagement anniversary and expressed her deep feelings. In her caption, she said that amongst all the karmas she has done in her life, getting hitched with Vivek was the best one. Take a look at the photo!

Well, this is not the first time that the fans are smitten by their PDA. The duo keep on posting their couple photos, leaving everyone awestruck! Here are some of the best photos from their collection:

