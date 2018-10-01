Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is back to rule hearts and charm her fans with her latest beautiful photo. In the photo, Divyanka can be seen posing along with her little friend and they look absolutely adorable. Dressed in a pink ruffled dress paired with lavender kitten heels, the diva looks as bright as sunshine in her gorgeous avatar.

When it comes to ruling social media with her beauty, trust no one but television actor Divyanka Tripathi. With her phenomenal stint in popular telly show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor has shined through as a fans favourite and leaves no chances to surprise them with her latest photos. Giving a sweet surprise to her fans and followers, the diva took to her official Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Dressed in a pink ruffled skater dress, Divyanka made the fans go gaga with her stunning avatar, To amp up her look, the beauty paired her pink dress with lavender kitten heels and tied her hair up in a knot. Flaunting her beautiful smile, the gorgeous actor kept her makeup minimal with added glamour to her look with a bright pink lipstick.

However, what is stealing all the attention in the photo is how cutely she is standing next to a dog, who looks very happy to be posing along with the actor. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, she gave the photo a poetic caption and mentioned about bright sunny mornings and hearty conversations.

With this photo, Divyanka clearly made Monday special and fans flooded the comment section with their compliments. Posted just 2 hours ago, the photo has received over 93, 082 likes and has taken over social media.

Have a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s beautiful photos that can melt anyone’s heart:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More