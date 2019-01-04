Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hot photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is all set to make her digital debut with upcoming Ekta Kapoor's show Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful picture before hitting the gym,

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hot sexy gym photos: Soon after having Swiss cheese, ice-cream sundaes and Christmas cake, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to hit the gym to burn that all. The gorgeous television beauty who is known as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, barely misses a chance to inspire her fans when it comes to staying fit and beautiful. From posting her gym videos to giving us couple goals by uploading work out photos with hubby Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka is simply a stunner and we don’t need to prove that.

The stunning diva who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful gym look. With a ponytail and no make-up, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s picture will not only force to hit the gym but will also make you think about her beauty tricks. The beautiful diva in a black outfit with a bag pack was seen in all smiles before going to shred the calories. If you missed her latest Instagram post that has already garnered over 290k likes on social media, take a look at the picture here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More