Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is on a celebration spree as her popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed 1500 episodes. The whole team of the successful show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrated the successful run of their show which stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead role as Ishita and Raman respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP chart for the past 5 years and is still one of the most popular television series which is loved by the audience.

Divyanka Tripathi on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she is seen dancing to the beats of dhol and our favourite Ishita is looking absolutely adorable.

Sharing the video, Divyanka Tripathi wrote that the dhol walas just didn’t stop. She also wrote that she was celebrating 1500 episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka’s dance video has gone viral on social media in no time.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, the video has taken social media by storm. Divyanka has become one of the most popular television actresses and her popularity keeps growing each day.

She is not only one of the most successful television actresses but has also become a social media sensation.

Divyanka Tripathi has over 8 million followers on her Instagram account and she keeps posting her photos and videos on her Instagram account which take over the Internet in no time. Dressed in a stunning green gown, Divyanka stole millions of hearts as she danced to the beats of the dhol.

In the video, we see how Divyanka cutely kept dancing as the dhol walas were not stopping. The entire cast and crew of Divyanka Tripathi along with the producer Ekta Kapoor celebrated the big success of their show.

