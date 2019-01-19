After winning millions of hearts in the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi is all set to come out of her comfort zone and become a solo host of the upcoming musical show-The Voice. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and never misses a chance of proving herself well in every character she plays on-screen.

Good news for TV actress Divyanka Tripathi’s fans, apart from depicting the role of Ishi Maa in her current show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor is ready from head to toe to host a singing-based reality show–The Voice which also features A.R Rahman as a super guru. As per reports, it will be her first show as a solo anchor and the hardworking diva seems very excited for her new task. In an Interview, she revealed that it is not her anchoring debut as she has done anchoring before in various award shows but it will be her first experience in tackling real people which are far away from style, fashion and glamour. The allrounder actor leaves no stone unturned to manage her time well as she is busy with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and a web series in her pocket as well.

Further in her statements, she also revealed that it will be a difficult task for her as she has to step into 3 different shows with different genres, which itself will be a difficult task. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following of about 9.6 million followers on Instagram and after hearing such an announcement her eagerly waiting fans are even more excited to witness the heartthrob as a host. The young actor got married to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in the year 2016, since then the lovely couple continues to give a bang of couple goals on their Instagram handles by uploading their adorable pics, videos, photoshoot and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More