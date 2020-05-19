One of the most loved television actress Divyanaka Tripathi Dhaiya has unveiled about her mothers routine and plans. Divyanaka Tripathi always garnered love by her incredible performances in her shows.

Her last show on aired was Yeh Hain Mohabatain which touches the heights of success and she won many awards for the show for years. The show has gained immense popularity as all her shows get. Divyanka Tripathi Dhaiya's show Banno Main Teri Dulhan was another creation that made her a phenomenal star. It was her debut show against Sharad.

They both magical performed for that show, and the audience showered love on both of them. It goes long on television and people still misses their performance in the show. Divyanka Tripathi then seen in several other shows like Ramayana and she has been seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her forever partner Vivek Dhaiya. Well, amid lockdown Divyanka had shared many pictures that clarify how much she misses her family and low much she is involved with them.

In a recent interview with a media channel, Divyanka talks about her mother and revealed her mother’s secrets. She told the media that her mother can’t be lockdown as she got her own ways to interact with people. She had started online Bharatnatyam classes. She said that she is missing her mother’s homemade Dahi Vada and Jalebi. Also, Divyanaka revealed that her mother follows all her routine as she used to do in non-lockdown days. People have become lazy amid lockdown but she has full energy to follow her schedule.

Her mother used to wake up early and follow her work out routine, cooks food and never complaint of work pressure on her. She said that she has been working for long and she learned the management skills from her mother.

