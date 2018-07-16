Television sensation and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi once again treated her fans after she posted a new photo. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen completely drenched while she is doing her gym workout. The actress captioned her photo saying No filter just nature showing on my face.

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name after she shot to fame with her character of Ishita in Ekta Kapoor’s hit telly series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has updated his Instagram page with a new photo in which she is looking completely drenched in her gym workout but still look beautiful and adorable. In her latest photo, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen almost without make-up, burning calories in the gym. Wearing a blue top and all drenched in gym sweat, the actress is once again taking the internet by storm as in just about 6 hours, her photo was liked by 288989 people with thousands of comments to compliment her. Take a look at her new photo.

Diyanka Tripathi while putting the new photo on her Instagram page on Monday said that Divyanka Tripathi #SunBurnt #Drenched #Exhausted yet you want all of it again. #NoFilterJustNature showing on my face! With this caption, this is evident that the actress has not any make-up or used any editing filter while taking the image but has managed to steal million hearts once again.

Also Read: Bengaluru IPS officer kisses married woman on video, her techie husband goes running from pillar to post

Diyanka Tripathi has just returned from her vacation in the Maldives where she was with her hubby Vivek Dahiya, celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The actress who loves to share events from her personal life on social media, shared several photos with her husband giving a glimpse of how she celebrated her second anniversary. The Pictures and videos from their romantic vacation took the social media by storm.

Thankful.Grateful.Feeling loved.🙏 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest photo is all about hugs and cuddles!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More