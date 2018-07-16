Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name after she shot to fame with her character of Ishita in Ekta Kapoor’s hit telly series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has updated his Instagram page with a new photo in which she is looking completely drenched in her gym workout but still look beautiful and adorable. In her latest photo, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen almost without make-up, burning calories in the gym. Wearing a blue top and all drenched in gym sweat, the actress is once again taking the internet by storm as in just about 6 hours, her photo was liked by 288989 people with thousands of comments to compliment her. Take a look at her new photo.
Diyanka Tripathi while putting the new photo on her Instagram page on Monday said that Divyanka Tripathi #SunBurnt #Drenched #Exhausted yet you want all of it again. #NoFilterJustNature showing on my face! With this caption, this is evident that the actress has not any make-up or used any editing filter while taking the image but has managed to steal million hearts once again.
Diyanka Tripathi has just returned from her vacation in the Maldives where she was with her hubby Vivek Dahiya, celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The actress who loves to share events from her personal life on social media, shared several photos with her husband giving a glimpse of how she celebrated her second anniversary. The Pictures and videos from their romantic vacation took the social media by storm.
My idea of most romantic date was always 'a candle lit dinner by the sea waves'. After experiencing it for the first time today I realised, what makes a grand idea actually work is your company and the moments shared together, rest all is just photo friendly. What you can't see in a picture… the feelings exchanged, hands held, moments of silence between non stop talk, impromptu grooving on make-shift music…That makes a 'real date'. Happy Anniversary Viv… Thanks for asking for my hand that day!
