Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Aggarwal took her last breath on Tuesday Morning after collapsing in her bathroom. As soon as the news broke out, her YHM co-actors took to Instagram to share their condolences. Among them, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to pay an emotional tribute to her.

Known for her popular role as a loving maid Neelu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Neeru Agarwal passed away on Tuesday morning after collapsing in her bathroom. She was declared brought dead when she was rushed to the hospital. While quoting to Indian Express, sources said Neeru had been unwell for a few days. On Tuesday morning, when she went to the bathroom, she collapsed there. Her young daughter, who stayed with her, sent out voice notes to the YHM actors to inform them about the sad news. The team is devastated by the news.

As soon as the news broke out, YHM co-stars started pouring in their deep condolences. Divyanka Tripathi, popularly knows as Ishita Bhalla in the show, shared a heartfelt note for the late actor on her Instagram account.

In the post, she has remembered her last conversation where they discussed their favourite gold jewellery, her two sons and one of them having a boxing bout. She has also wished that she could have lived for more years for her daughter. Divyanka added that she wished she could tell her that she was more important than she had known.

Karan Patel who played the role of Raman in the show has also posted an emotional post on Instagram. In the post, he mentioned that he is deeply shocked and saddened with the unfortunate news and wished the strength to the actors’ family.

Aly Goni has also shared an emotional letter on Instagram.

There is a rumour in the air that the show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein may get off the air in the month of October.

The show is based on the love story of a Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and a Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla. Raman’s daughter Ruhi’s love for Raman and Ishita had brought them closer. Later, Ishita married Raman for Ruhi as she wants to prevent her from his evil ex-wife Shagun. In the later episodes, the two fell in love and became inseparable.

