Divyanka Tripathi Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for her adorable looks and no doubt she stole the hearts of her fans when she was first seen in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. However, it was her iconic role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that made her one of the most-celebrated actors on the small screen. In the past few years, the actor has evolved both professionally and personally. Talking about her physical transformation, the actor has lost some serious pounds post-wedding. Like most of the actors, Divyanka too holds an immense passion for fitness.

Every now and then, we come across Divyanka’s workout videos, in which the actor can be seen sweating it hard in the gym. The love of her life, Vivek Dahiya, also join her during the workout sessions giving all their fans some major couple and fitness goals. The actor has always advised her fans to stay fit and healthy as she promotes fitness too. She is indeed one of the sexiest and beautiful actors working on the small screen.

Divyanka Tripathi Fitness

The heart and soul of television industry Divyanka Tripathi have lost a lot of weight in a span of a very short time, but what is the secret behind losing belly fat? Well, here is a list of exercises she follows! read on:

1. Dancing

Divyanka Tripathi is busy as a bee, so to find some time out of her busy schedule is close to impossible. The telly queen loves to dance and believes that dancing helps in keeping the body fit and active, watch the video:

2. Swimming

Best way to get the body going and fit is swimming, watch video fo Divyanka swimming here:

3. Intensive high workout exercises

Divyanka believes in exercising every day whether it is in day or night, never to miss one gym day and well, that is the secret to her fit and lean body. However, Divyanka doesn’t have any particular diet schedule but believes in not taking carbs.

Divyanka Tripathi Workout

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most followed actors in the industry, who is best known for her fat to fit transformation which the actor has recently gone through. Those who want to know the secret behind her weight loss, you have landed on to the right place. Even after her busy schedule, the actor manages to hit the gym regularly. Divyanka Tripathi believes in the idea of burning what you eat and always makes sure that she maintains her weight. Not only this, but the hardworking actor also manages to balance her cheat meals by intensive workout.

Divyanka Tripathi’s workout schedule includes both weight training and cardio in her regime. She burns all her calories with good cardio and often does weight training for getting her body in shape with tone muscles. Divyanka Tripathi loves to increase the weight that she lifts and tries to do more of weight training in her workout plan. Her workout includes 20 minutes of cardio with 45 minutes of weight training that includes: Barbell-Curl, Military Press, Dumble Press, Upright rowing, Shrugs, Deadlift, Pullover, Decline Bench and many more.

Divyanka Tripathi Training

Divyanka Tripathi’s training involves many different and interesting exercises which makes it very interesting. Divyanka Tripathi believes that one needs to be focused while training and never give up no matter how difficult the workouts and training methods are. Everyone appreciates Divyanka Tripathi for her sensuous and sexy body and the secret behind her amazingly hot figure is her gym training which involves all sorts of methods and the reason why Divyanka Tripathi never fails to train is that she is much focused when it comes to gym training.

Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses in the Hindi television industry and all thanks to her amazing training methods and training which are extremely inspiring. Divyanka Tripathi does regular training in order to have and flaunt that sexy figure and body. She is an inspiration for many women and her Instagram is filled with her sexy photos.

Divyanka Tripathi Diet Schedule

Divyanka Tripathi is not among the lucky souls who can eat whatever she desires for without gaining weight. She controls her diet to a large extent and only eats healthy to look stunning as always. Divyanka Tripathi has trouble in digesting carbs so her diet plan is a little different from others.

Morning: Divyanka Tripathi has a morning ritual of drinking a lot of water in the morning and initially begins her day drinking green tea which helps her clean all the toxins in her body. Divyanka Tripathi begins eating at 10 in the morning. Breakfast: The first meal of the day Breakfast is the favourite meal for Divyanka which comprises of fresh fruits with pancakes. Her pancakes are not made with flour instead she uses almond flour or quinoa flour. Lunch: Divyanka Tripathi likes having a light diet in her lunch. She prefers having a lot of cottage cheese which is rich in protein. Not much people know protein helps in cutting fat with chapatis. Sometimes she also includes vegetables in the right proportion. Evening: Divyanka loves to eat cutlets with lots of green vegetables with no oil as her mid-day snack as they are healthy and tasty as well. Divyanka also prefers having cheese cubes as her mid-day shots in the evening. Dinner: In the last meal of the day, Divyanka prefers having a bowl full of vegetable soup which may include broccoli, green leafy veggies. Soup is among the great nutrition source of the actor’s diet which not hydrates her body but is also very healthy.

Divyanka Tripathi Figure measurements

It is every girl’s dream to have a body and figure like Divyanka Tripathi and she never fails to impress us with her astonishing body, tempting curves and abs. Divyanka Tripathi keeps sharing her photos and videos from her workout which inspire many women to hit the gym right away as to why would anyone not want to have a body as sexy as Divyanka Tripathi. When she shares her bikini photos in which she is seen flaunting her figure, her fans go crazy and the pictures break the Internet. Divyanka Tripathi’s appealing dark brown eyes, the perfect 24-inch waist size, and the way she carried herself in sultry clothes is too amazing. Here are Divyanka Tripathi’s body measurements which are every girl’s dream and goals.

Height – 5 ft 5 inches

Weight –65 Kg

Eyes – Dark brown

Hair colour- Black

Figure – 34-30-34

Bra size – 34C

Waist size – 30 Inches

Hip size – 34 Inches

