Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, Shivangi Joshi: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Divyanak Tripathi has more than 10 million followers, followed by Hina Khan with 5 million followers, Shivangi Josghi has 2 million followers and Erica with 1.5 million followers.

Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, Shivangi Joshi: Television queens Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Erica Jeniffer Fernandez and Shivang Joshi have etched their mark in the hearts of millions of television users all over the world. Among all four of them, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandez are best of friends as they both feature in the same serial- Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2. Where Erica plays the role of Prerna and Hina is Kamolika.

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein where she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla. Whereas Shivangi Joshi is currently shooting in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai as Naira Singhania. If we compare all four of them on who has the biggest fan following Divyanaka is surely going to win with 10 million followers, followed by Hina Khan with 5 million followers, Shivangi with 2 million followers and at the end Erica with 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Some of the viral photos of the divas in black are ruling the internet at the moment. Take a look and let us know which ones are the best!

Hina Khan

Erica Fernandez

Shivangi Joshi

Whether it is Divyanka or Erica, all the telly queens have surely made a mark in the industry and are loved by their fans.

