Divyanka Tripathi is one of the top actors of the television industry who excels in every character she plays on the screens. The hottie has a huge fan base and conquers the heart of her fans with her adorable smile and breathtaking looks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps updating her fans with her uber-hot photos and videos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos from the sets of singing reality show The Voice. Divyanka got married to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costar Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Post to the wedding she also appeared in dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2017 and won the show. The actor first appeared on the Hindi show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in the year 2006 and post to which she started appearing in shows like Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and many more.

Currently, the actor is winning hearts in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein in the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla since last 6 years with costars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and Ruhanika Dhawan. Currently, the actor is also hosting the show The Voice 3 with A. R. Rahman. Not only in tv shows the actor is also making her presence felt in the digital world. Recently, the actor will also appear in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala on ALTBalaji in 2019, proving herself to be an allrounder.

