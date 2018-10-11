Television queen Divyanka Tripathi never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous avatars. Time and again the beauty captures headlines for her astonishing posts. This time too, Divyanka has created a buzz on the social media with her latest Instagram photo. Dolled up in a black beautiful gown, the diva is looking absolutely dreamy.

Popularly known as Dr Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya manages to steal a million hearts with just a glance and her mesmerizing photos are the proof of it. Being an avid social media user, Divyanka enjoys a massive fanbase of 8.8 million on Instagram. The down-to-earth personality keeps on updating fans with her day-to-day life activities by posting regularly on social media. She not only rules the soap opera industry like a boss but also seizes a lot of hearts with her serene and innocent smile.

In this photo, Mrs Dahiya is posing graciously in an off-shoulder black gown, accessorized with a silver earring. The hair-do of the diva is making her look like a royal princess waiting for her prince. As soon as Divyanka took to her official Instagram account to post this photo, the fans started showering love and praises calling her the epitome of beauty. No doubt, the attire is absolutely dreamy and her elegant body language is adding all the drama to it. In just a span of 3 hours, the photo has collected 115,677 likes.

Here is the latest Instagram photo of Divyanka Tripathi which will leave you breathless:

The exquisite smile of Divyanka makes her fans adore her even more. Rising from her daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi never looked back. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that she debuted for the small screen with the show Banu Mai Teri Dulhan.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla was stuck with her household image for a long period of time. But as the diva started unleashing the glamorous avatars of her, she left everyone stunned. Although the Indian beauty is loved for her desi attires too, she looks flawlessly beautiful in all of it.

Have a look:

