Tele actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is counted amongst the most hard-working actors of the industry. The diva gained popularity after appearing in Ye Hai Mohabbatein daily soap on Star plus. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures of visiting a church. The diva is looking stunning dressed in a black pullover and a white woollen shrug which is suiting her well. The Internet sensation has about 9.5 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her upgrades.

The hottie got married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in the year 2016. Since then the actor and her husband leave no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media. The actor has got various awards for her outstanding performance in Ye Hai Mohabbatein in the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla with her co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel. The diva is best known for her chirpy nature and adorable smile. The actor rose to fame first by depicting the dual role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

