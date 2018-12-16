Divyanka Tripathi hot photos: Talking about her latest picture from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbetin, the television queen is donning a beautiful blue colored gown with golden embroidered shoulders and gold belt. She has complemented her look with a messy bun, choked eyes, golden jhumkas, and red lipstick.

Divyanka Tripathi hot photos: Yeh Hai Mohabbetin star Divyanka Tripathi who is popularly known by her stage name Dr. Ishita Bhalla has taken the internet by storm with her latest photos. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbetin has been ruling the TRP charts since past 6 years and has made her a social media sensation. She enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram of 9.4 million.

Talking about her latest picture from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbetin, the television queen is donning a beautiful blue colored gown with golden embroidered shoulders and gold belt. She has complemented her look with a messy bun, choked eyes, golden jhumkas, and red lipstick. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 80k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at her pictures here:

On the professional front, for the very first time, we will see Divyanka Tripathi making her web series debut opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in the show titled Coldd Lassi our Chicken Masala. recently the diva also celebrated her birthday on the sets and took to her official Instagram account to share how lucky she is to have such a great team. Take look at her pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More