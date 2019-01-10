Divyanka Tripathi photos: Divyanka Tripathi leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has a huge fan-following of 9.6 million and never misses a chance of making her fans proud of her. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking stunning dressed in a stylish traditional outfit.

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is among the most adorable actors of the industry due to her soft role in her current show–Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is streaming since 2013. The hardworking actor is quite famous for her predominant role in her Television shows and never misses a chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking breathtaking in a peach stylish dress. Her soft curls, mild makeup and stylish earrings is currently creating a buzz on Image-sharing platform–Instagram.

Divyanka is also counted amongst the multi-talented actors of the industry and has also proved herself well in every deed. She also got a chance of participating in the famous dance show– Nach Baliye where she won the show with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple got married in the year 2016 and since then the lovely pair misses no chance of giving major Couple goals to her fans. The hardworking actor featured first in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006 and since then she has been serving the Television industry with her multiple roles.

