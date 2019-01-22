Divyanka Tripathi video: Divyanka Tripathi is among the top faces of the Industry who misses no chance of surprising her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a video capturing all the memories of December 2018 in a video with her lovable husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi hot photos: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is counted among the most versatile actors of the Television industry. The acting guru is now trying her hands in anchoring as well and has now become the solo anchor of the singing show The Voice with A R Rahman as a super guru. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable video capturing all the memories of December 2018 on Instagram. The video is currently gaining attention on social media and in just a few minutes of the upload, the post garnered massive likes and comments as well. The hottie is an avid social media user and leaves not even a single chance to update her fans with her upgrades.

Currently, the diva has conquered many hearts with her stupendous role in the daily soap– Ye Hai Mohabbatein and has been serving in the show from last 6 years. She has also worked in shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and many more but initially commenced with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006 and has worked really hard to prove herself on-screen.

Currently, she is also busy with her web series on ALTBalaji in the name of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The allrounder also apeared in Nach Baliye season and won the show with her talent and husband Vivek Dahiya as her Jodi in the show.

