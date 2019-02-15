Divyanka Tripathi photos: The gorgeous diva who is all set to make her digital debut with Alt Balaji's Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share how she spent her Valentine's Day with hubby Vivek Dahiya. With a sweet message in her latest post, Tripathi's upload garnered over 90k likes with praises and love.

Divyanka Tripathi photos: Apart from praises and love for their amazing performances in the movies and daily soaps, the gorgeous divas of telly world enjoy being in limelight on Instagram. Their beautiful pictures with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day was the top headline yesterday, February 14. One of them is, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya! The epitome of beauty who is famously known as Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima, took to her official Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself spending quality time with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

In their homey avatar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat actors were seen flaunting their tea mugs in the selfie that has already crossed over 90k likes on social media. With a sweet message stating how they spent their Valentine’s Day 2019, Divyanka’s flawless beauty in the picture definitely took away the limelight. They woke up late, had long conversations, watched a film, had meals together and ended the day with a cup of green tea. Love is a must in any relationship is what the heart and soul of Star Plus believe in. If you missed this adorable post of star-couple, take a sneak peek to the photo here:

On the work front, the stunning diva is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji show Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The show is likely to hit the Internet this year. Apart from this, she is also seen hosting AR Rahman’s The Voice India 2019. Divyanka also shared the glimpse the upcoming show on her photo-sharing app:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More