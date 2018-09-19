Television beauty Divyanaka Tripathi who bags a major fan following on Instagram uploaded a photo today in which she is looking gorgeous. We all are aware of what a captivating beauty Mrs Dahiya is but every time she posts a new picture, it leaves her fans breathless as always. Here is the latest photo of her, where the royal beauty is carrying a royal hairstyle.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, also known as Ishita Bhalla has yet again amazed her fans with her utmost grace and mesmerizing beauty. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka never leaves a chance to create a buzz on the Internet with her happening and gorgeous photos. The sanskari bahu of Indian television has this time uploaded a photo of her where the fans can admire her beauty even more closely. The household name Mrs Dahiya not only rocks it in the ethnic outfits but has also turned up her glam looks. Both the avatars of the gorgeous lady is loved and adored by her huge fan following. This close-up photo of Divyanka Tripathi is so beautiful that it will surely melt your heart.

Here’s the adorable close-up photo of television queen:

In this latest post of her, Divyanka is looking purely beautiful and serene. The facial features of the diva will surely astonish you. The attractive crown braid hairstyle of Divyanka has uplifted her look in this photo. Keeping the no kohl look with volumised lashes, the diva is swaying her latest royal look.

Ishita Bhalla also posted a picture in the same outfit and make-up about a day ago, in which she is looking absolutely ravishing. Carrying a subtle blue get-up, Divyanka is slaying the look. The bushy cheek and expressive eyes of the gorgeous lady are enough to take your breath away. Check out the picture here:

