Divyanka Tripathi Instagram photos: Divyanka Tripathi is the fashion queen of the Television industry. Be it her shimmery evening gowns or casual vacation photographs, she proves to pull off any attire effortlessly. Her latest photograph is also no different. In the photo, she ups her style game with grace and confidence. Donning a pink gown of Kalki Fashion, she once again marks her entry into fashion game. Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely beautiful in this click. Brownie points for her infectious smile which has hardly missed anyones’ attention on social media platforms. With minimal accessories of earrings from Kripa Savla, Yeh Hain Mohabbetein actor managed her overall appearance with elegance. Till now this photograph has received 253,992 likes on Instagram and undoubtedly this photograph has again left everyone impressed.

Divyanaka Tripathi is an avid social media user who hardly missed any opportunity to share her photographs on Instagram. Her followers also made sure to like her photos religiously without giving amiss. Her every photograph has made her followers’ day and compiling every photo out of her album, we bring some gorgeous photographs.

On the professional front, she gained her fame from Zee TV daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Presently she is essaying a role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein. In the year 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

