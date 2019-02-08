Divyanka Tripathi Instagram photos: A popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has shared a photograph on Instagram which proves that she is a fashion queen of the television industry. In the photograph, stunning Divyanka can be seen posing with her co-star Abhishek Verma while learning a dramatic pose. Abhishek Verma who plays the role of an on-screen son.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi who is quite active on the social media has shared a photograph. In the photograph, Divyanka can be seen posing with her co-star Abhishek Verma. In the caption, Divyanka wrote that she had always been clueless about making poses. Her co-star Abhishek Verma is her on-screen son who is teaching her a pose and going by this photograph it proves that Divyanka Tripathi is quite a fast learner. After her post, the comments section was flooded with compliments.

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a blood red-coloured jumpsuit. Within 41 minutes, she received 41,929 likes. Fans are continuing to praise the beautiful picture which has been captured perfectly. The pose of the actor has added drama into their looks.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi was trolled for wearing a copy of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s iconic Royal Bengal tiger motif belt. After posting this photograph, it seems like she is back with a bang.

This isn’t the first time that Divyanka Triptahi has shared a photograph on her Instagram. She has hardly missed a moment to share her photos on the Instagram handle. Check out her more photographs:

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi got married with Vivek Dahiya on July 08, 2016. The much-in-love couple is quite popular for their PDAs moments in the television industry.

