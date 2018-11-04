Divyanka Tripathi who is popular for her daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabatein has never failed to give fashion goals. This time, she has upped her style game in purple. Sharing a photograph on Instagram she has perfectly managed to look beautiful in her attire. The outfit is a creation of Shanaya Bajaj & Archi Mandalia. She was styled by celebrity stylist Victor Robinson.

Known for her popular role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi continues to rule the social media. The 33-year-old actor who is all set to grace the Star Parivar Awards on Sunday November 4, 2018, has shared a photograph on her Instagram in which she has again proved to be fashionista of Tellywood. In the photographs, dressed in Shanaya Bajaj & Archi Mandalia’s purple cold shoulder outfit, she has left everyone awestruck with her beauty. Styled by Victor Robinson, she preferred to keep hair tied in a bun and chose minimal accessories to keep her overall appearance elegant.

Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments for the actor. Within one hour, his photograph has received 72,474 likes. Besides this, she has shared a video in which she can be seen promoting a Like App.

Recently, she shared a promo of Star Pariwar Awards on her Instagram.

This is not the first time that Divyanka has shared her beautiful photographs. Check out some more photographs which are simply a pleasant sight to behold.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi will feature in a web series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along with Rajeev Khandelwal. The shooting of web series will begin in the month of December 2018.

The web series is produced by AltBalaji. It is the digital streaming platform of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

