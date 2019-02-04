The gorgeous television beauty is having a gala time on the sets of The Voice and her latest Instagram post is the proof to that. Well, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable as well as hot video of her enjoying with the contestants in a sexy black shimmery dress.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is all set to make you all hit your kitchen right away with her upcoming digital debut show Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The web series is presented by Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji and stars Rajeev Khandelwal. Well, that was not it! our gorgeous diva recently came up with the news of her hosting AR Rahman’s The Voice. The first episode of Voice season 3, went on air yesterday i.e. February 3 on Star Plus.

Before making her fall in love with her more, she posted a hot video of her having fun with the contestants of the show. In a gorgeous black shimmery dress perfectly coordinated with shiny foorwear, Divyanka made our day more special and happening. Well, her on the point makeup and hairdo, was all that complimented her look. The stunning post of Divyanka Triapthi garnered over 100,884 likes on social media. If you still haven’t seen her unmissable video, take a look at the Instagram post here:

Not just one, she also shared the first ever glimpse of AR Rahman starrer The Voice. In Instagram video, we can seen Humma Humma star singing Khwaja Ali for the audience. Watch video, here:

The gorgeous television beauty who won millions of hearts with her amazing performance as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla is currently seen as essaying the role of same character in Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which airs on Star Plus on weekdays. Apart from this, the lady is also gearing up for her upcoming project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More