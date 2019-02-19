Divyanka Tripathi videos: The gorgeous television beauty Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling video from the sets of The Voice. This time, it's not a boomerang but a slow motion in which she is seen walking down to the stage of singing reality show starring AR Rahman.

Divyanka Tripathi videos: After the setting the Internet on fire with her beautiful photo in a black coloured short dress, Divyanka is back with a treat for her fans. The gorgeous lady who is known for her flawless beauty, hotness and of course amazing acting skills, took to her official Instagram handle to share a slow-motion video. Well, the stunning diva is seen walking on the stage of The Voice in a black coloured dress with golden coloured footwear. From her perfect hair-do to on the point makeup, Tripathi’s smile is all that stole our hearts in the latest post.

The lady who is currently seen hosting the reality singing show seems to stay happy and excited on the sets all the time. Her boomerangs with the contestants and photos with the judges are proof that the lady barely misses her The Yeh Mohabbatein sets. Coming back to her post, she captioned the video as when things are moving to foot and it becomes hard to understand, a person should move away and slow down. She thinks like is beautiful in each slowed down frames. Well, her happy go lucky video crossed over 381k views on photo-sharing app within hours of its upload. If you missed watching this sizzling video of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, take a look at it here:

Popularly known as Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima, Divyanka became a household name after her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was praised and loved by the audience in immense number. She will also make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, this year.

