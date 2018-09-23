Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most beautiful and bankable actors of Indian TV screen. She currently works in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is one of the highest rated shows on Indian TV. As far as her beauty goes, check out her latest Instagram picture and you be the judge of it.

Reigning television actor Divyanka Tripathi is back with a new picture on Instagram and she is back with a bang. No, it is not some hot or sexy picture of the diva, but it is graceful and elegant in every sense. Apparently, when it comes to wooing fans with minimal effort, Divyanka knows how to hit the right chords. In her latest picture, she is wearing a navy blue coloured suit with a sky blue dupatta to complement it. The oriental earrings look simply flawless on the Indian beauty. Moreover, add the mesmerising eyes of Divyanka and a classy pose to it, and it turns out to be one masterpiece.

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star is known to keep her fans busy with daily delights. She regularly updates her official Instagram handle with new elegant pictures of her and usually receives overwhelming reception. The latest picture that she posted has garnered over 1 lakh likes in just three hours and it is expected to cross half million-mark in no time.

