Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known as Ishita Bhalla from the show in which she plays the lead role has set the Internet ablaze with her stunning and elegant photo which was shared by the diva on Sunday morning.

It has been more than six years since television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been entertaining us with her amazing performance in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit television daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has not only become a household name but has also been ruling the Indian television industry for the past several years. She has won millions of hearts over the years and therefore has a massive fan following as her stardom is remarkable!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has the best fashion sense in the industry and her outfits are just breathtaking! In the recent picture shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her official Instagram account, the television beauty looks mesmerising in an elegant white and golden gown with long open hair and golden earrings. Divyanka Tripathi’s photo has taken social media by storm and is being loved by fans!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has earlier featured in many television shows such as Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Kasamh Se, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan[, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, among many others.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be making her debut on the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along with Rajeev Khandelwal.

