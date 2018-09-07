Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and social media sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is back with her glamorous self, all pretty and dolled up as a Marathi Mulgi and the actor even gave us a hint on her upcoming serial - Aapli Mulgi !! Check out her stunning photo!

One constant name in the Indian television industry who is the recipient of the Indian television academy award for best actress in the drama category for her dual role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan is none other than Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka DR Ishita Bhalla or more popularly known as Ishi Maa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The beautiful lady who has become a household name after her popular Star Plus show went on air for the past five years has been currently ruling the Hindi television industry has never failed to impress her huge fan following with her passion for acting. Divyanka Tripathi recently shared a picture on her Instagram account for her new serial Aapli Mulghi.

The Star looks drop dead gorgeous in her maroonish-jewel covered Marathi Mulgi avatar, Tripathi has more than 8.5 million followers who are eagerly waiting and supporting her for her new show. The photo has received more than 3 lakh likes on social media. Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has recently crossed more than 1500 episodes and will be going off air soon, according to media reports.

Take a look at how this stunning and gorgeous lady is ready and set to explore new dimensions in her life.

