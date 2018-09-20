Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi always grabs headlines for her charming smile and beautiful persona. The actor never fails to astonish her fans with her beautiful photos. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's ideal bahu Ishita Bhalla has a very pretty natural glow of her face that makes her look beautiful in every photo she uploads. This time too, the television Diva is swaying her fans with her adorable dolled up attire. See photo

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the actor who rose to fame with the much-loved television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has yet again taken the internet by storm with her latest photo. Popularly known as Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable photo of her. The diva is all dolled-up in a flared satin pink dress, which is looking absolutely stunning at her. The bell sleeves of the outfit added more glam to her attire. Pairing cute purple ballerinas with the pink dress, the diva uplifted her fashion game. Television queen, Divyanka has become quite experimental with her attires these days.

The charming smile of the ethereal beauty is enough to leave her fans breathless. Bagging a huge fanbase of 8.6 million followers, Divyanka never leaves any chance to update her fans with her day-to-day life. Being an avid social media user, Mrs Dahiya makes sure that her fans get treated with the best of her photos.

Here is the latest adorable capture from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s official Instagram account:

The actor possessed a household image for a long time but now, she has turned up her glam game like a boss. The beautiful lady is often seen flaunting her on-trend fashion sense leaving her fans stunned. Be it carrying the ethnic outfit with all the grace and elegance to dolling up in the western wear, the ideal bahu of Indian television rocks it all.

Here are some glances from her official Instagram account to make your day:

