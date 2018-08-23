Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts on the Internet with her adorable Instagram posts which she keeps sharing for treating her fans. In her latest Instagram post, we see Divyanka Tripathi in a very happy mood where she is all smiles. Dressed in a stunning blue top, Divyanka gave an amazing caption to her photo that read Oui. Je t'aime which means yes, I love you!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts on the Internet with her adorable Instagram posts which she keeps sharing for treating her fans. In her latest Instagram post, we see Divyanka Tripathi in a very happy mood where she is all smiles. Dressed in a stunning blue top, Divyanka gave an amazing caption to her photo that read Oui. Je t’aime which means yes, I love you! Her cute caption in French and her beautiful smile is driving fans crazy. But who is she saying this to?

Obviously, her darling hubby Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka has worked in several Indian television daily soaps but she became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for many years now and is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for the past 5 years now.

Oui. Je t'aime. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

🌎💙💦 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

Divyanka Tripathi is popularly known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in television producer Ekta Kapoor’s popular damily drama Yeh Hai Mohabbetin which also stars television heartthrob Karan Patel in the lead role.

Divyanka is one of the finest actors of small screen and has been ruling millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for so many years now. Divyanka is also one of the most stunning and sexy television actresses who keep sharing some sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm. Her latest photo in which she is all smiles has been breaking the Internet.

Divyanka Tripathi has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and has become a social media sensation. She has been ruling the Indian television industry for many years now and keeps updating fans about her life. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two love travelling together. Pictures from their exotic vacation are loved by fans.

